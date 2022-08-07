US weighs new rules for regional banks, complicating merger plans

Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu signaled in an April 1 speech that he had grown concerned that a recent wave of bank mergers would create more too-big-to-fail firms like those whose risky activities brought the financial system to the brink of a collapse during the 2008 crisis. Blocking those deals, though, would also shield the largest banks from competition, he said. He suggested that the deals could be conditioned upon the merged bank holding more total loss-absorbing capacity in the form of long-term debt.