Utkarsh SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 9% on 700 days tenor
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. For the general public, the bank presently offers interest rates between 4.00% and 7.00%, while for senior citizens, the band is 4.75% to 7.75%. At Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, deposits maturing in 700 days will now earn a maximum interest rate of 8.25% for the general public and 9.00% for senior citizens. As per the official website of the bank, the new FD rates are effective as of 27th February 2023.
