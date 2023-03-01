Utkarsh SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 9% on 700 days tenor

Utkarsh SFB FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 4.00% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 days to 45 days, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.75% on those that mature in the next 46 days to 90 days. The interest rates offered by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) are presently 5.50% for deposits with a tenor of 91 days to 180 days and 6.50% for deposits with a tenor of 181 days to 364 days.