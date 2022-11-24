Utkarsh SFB revises FD rates, now offers up to 8.75% on a tenor of 700 days2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 21, 2022. Following the change, the bank is currently offering interest rates on FDs with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.75% to 7.00% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for deposits that mature in 700 days is currently 8.00% for the general public and 8.75% for senior citizens.