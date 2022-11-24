Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 21, 2022. Following the change, the bank is currently offering interest rates on FDs with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.75% to 7.00% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for deposits that mature in 700 days is currently 8.00% for the general public and 8.75% for senior citizens.

The bank is currently giving an interest rate of 4.00% on FDs due in the next 7 days to 45 days, and an interest rate of 4.25% on FDs maturing in the next 46 days to 90 days. Deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will now pay interest at a rate of 5.00%, while deposits with maturities between 181 and 364 days will now pay interest at a rate of 6.00%. The interest rate on fixed-term deposits offered by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is now 7.50% for deposits maturing in 365–699 days and 8.00% for deposits maturing in 700 days. The bank will give an interest rate of 7.50% on FDs due in 701 days to up to five years, while it is already offering a rate of 6.25% on FDs maturing in five years or more and up to ten years.

The above rates are valid for both new and renewals of existing fixed deposits. Interest on term deposits with terms shorter than 181 days will be computed on a simple interest basis at maturity. There are three ways to receive interest payments: monthly, quarterly, and at maturity. The minimum investment amount at the bank is Rs. 1,000, and there is no upper limit. The bank will impose a penalty of 1% (not applicable for closure within 7 days) for premature withdrawals.

As of November 21, 2022, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's recurring deposit (RD) interest rates are also in effect. The bank is now offering an interest rate range of 6.50% to 6.75% for RDs due in 6 months to 10 years for the general public and 7.00% to 7.25% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for RDs that mature in 24 to 36 months is currently 8.00% for the general public and 8.50% for senior citizens at the bank.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has mentioned on its website that “For Recurring Deposits, the interest on Deposits is compounded at quarterly intervals, at the applicable rates. The interest will be calculated from the date, the instalment paid. The Recurring Deposit shall mature on completion of the contracted tenure even if there are instalments remaining due to be paid."