Utkarsh SFB revises FD rates, now offers up to 8.75% on a tenor of 700 days

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank FD Rates

The bank is currently giving an interest rate of 4.00% on FDs due in the next 7 days to 45 days, and an interest rate of 4.25% on FDs maturing in the next 46 days to 90 days. Deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will now pay interest at a rate of 5.00%, while deposits with maturities between 181 and 364 days will now pay interest at a rate of 6.00%. The interest rate on fixed-term deposits offered by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is now 7.50% for deposits maturing in 365–699 days and 8.00% for deposits maturing in 700 days. The bank will give an interest rate of 7.50% on FDs due in 701 days to up to five years, while it is already offering a rate of 6.25% on FDs maturing in five years or more and up to ten years.