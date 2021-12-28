Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited board of directors has approved the proposal for re-appointment of Vasudevan Pathangi Narasimhan (PN) as the MD & CEO for three years, with effect from July 23, 2022, up to July 22, 2025, subject to the RBI and shareholders' approval.

Vasudevan is currently serving as the MD and CEO of the bank. He was appointed as the MD of erstwhile Equitas Finance Limited, now a bank, with effect from July 23, 2016. Before that, he was the MD of Equitas Holdings Limited.

He holds a bachelor's degree in science (physics) from University of Madras. A qualified company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, he has extensive experience in the financial services sector.

Vasudevan has worked for about two decades in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, part of the Murugappa Group, where he joined as a management trainee and resigned as the vice president and head of vehicle finance.

He has also served as the executive vice president and head of consumer banking group in Development Credit Bank Limited for over one and a half years. Before that, he was the chairman of the managing committee of the South India Hire Purchase Association for fiscal year 2006.

Also read: Equitas SFB, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance tie up for women-specific policy

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.