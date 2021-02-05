Vegetable prices likely to remain soft in near term, says RBI Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance. Governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC voted for keeping interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support growth.

"Vegetables prices likely to remain soft in the near term; inflation to be revised to 5.2 pc in Q4 of FY21," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

With regard to inflation, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said vegetable prices are expected to remain soft in the near term as the central bank projected retail inflation rate to come down to 5.2 per cent in the current quarter and progressively decline to 4.3 per cent by the third quarter of the next fiscal.

The RBI Governor further said that the government will be reviewing the inflation target by March-end.

The Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI Governor has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2021, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

The central bank had slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points since late March 2020 to support growth. This is the fourth time in a row that MPC has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via