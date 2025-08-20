A former banker now wants you to buy more debt mutual funds
Srushti Vaidya , Dipti Sharma , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 20 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, the chief executive of industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India, or Amfi, believes people need to be made aware of investing in debt products, a move that will improve the market liquidity, while allowing people stable returns.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : If you’ve come across an advertisement about the benefits of investing in debt mutual funds, it is part of a concerted push by the industry to nudge people towards fixed income products.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story