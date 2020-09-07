Video KYC lets more customers open bank accounts from home

Axis Bank’s newest offering, like other digital accounts, only needs you to present your valid Aadhaar and permanent account number (PAN) cards to complete the video KYC process. “The eligibility criteria to open a digital savings account is that the person should be an Indian citizen, with a valid PAN and Aadhaar number and be at least 18 years of age. Also, a desktop, laptop or mobile device should be enabled with a camera and microphone facility for the video KYC process," said Sameer Shetty. Some banks, like Kotak Mahindra Bank, allow you to use your driving licence, voter ID or passport in lieu of your Aadhaar.