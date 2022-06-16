Violation of ethics among Axis charges for dismissing top dealer Joshi

The fund house has refrained from leveling an allegation of front running against the former fund manager.
Mumbai: Viresh Joshi, Axis mutual fund’s fund manager and dealer was sacked on 18 May with a ‘bare bones statement’ stating it was ‘further to their ongoing investigation and his conduct’. However, documents accessed by Mint suggest that he was sacked on multiple grounds including violation of the company’s code of conduct and ethics.
According to the Joshi’s termination notice dated 18 May, reviewed by Mint, Joshi has been sacked due to his unwillingness to cooperate with the investigations, unwillingness to explain the source of income and assets, making incorrect allegations of coercion, not explaining an email which made the allegations of front running against him, and belief that he contravened securities law.
The fund house has refrained from leveling an allegation of front running against the former fund manager. The matter is being investigated by three outside firms Alvarez and Marsel, law firm AZB and auditor Deloitte.
“Post these investigations Axis will pursue legal and other remedies," said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
“We are not in a position to comment on any other matters/questions as set out in your email at this stage. However, we can confirm that: (i) the internal investigation is still ongoing, and we continue to work and cooperate with regulatory authorities in this regard; and (ii) employment action taken by us is based on our investigation and its findings, and we will take all necessary legal steps to protect our interests," said a spokesperson for Axis mutual fund in an emailed statement.
Joshi was the head dealer and fund manager of five mutual fund schemes at Axis Mutual Fund.
“You have been unable to provide requisite explanations and documents and infact provided false and misleading information to the company. Accordingly, the company has lost confidence in you," said Axis in the termination notice.
One key allegation leveled in the termination notice is unwillingness to explain the source of income for the assets Joshi has.
“Unwillingness to explain the source or provide any supporting (documents) for the responses provided by you as the source of income for assets which are grossly disproportionate to your known sources of income with the intent of proving that the same has not been acquired through illegal activities conducted by you as dealer and fund manager of the company," said Axis in the termination note.
Axis mutual fund so far in all the public communication has maintained that this action is due to an ongoing suo-moto investigation.
However, the genesis of the probe lies in an anonymous email that was sent in the month of January this year which made the allegation of front running against him, as per the termination notice and Joshi’s legal notice to the fund house.
Front-running is a market malpractice where a dealer, trader or fund manager who is aware of a large upcoming share purchase order buys the same share in advance in bulk. Such bulk orders drive up share price.
Axis further alleged that Joshi repeatedly gave false statements to the investigation team orally and in writing.
Joshi on his part in a legal notice to Axis mutual fund sent on 20 May is opening up another pandora’s box.
“We hereby record that our client (Joshi) has on several occasions vide internal communications raised concerns about the spikes in the trade noticed by him." said Mansukhlal Hiralal & Co in the legal notice sent on behalf of Joshi.
In the legal notice Joshi claims that he raised concerns about a spike in trades between April 2020 and May 2022. He has sought all his bloomberg communications and emails sent between this time period to his superiors.
“...about such spikes in trading volume in the market prior to execution of Axis MF orders," the legal notice said. Further seeking what action was taken by the fund house on the basis of information shared by Joshi.
“While we cannot comment on matters concerning the ongoing investigation, any statement that refers to Mr. Joshi highlighting any specific instances of securities law violations (as referred in your email below) with our management is factually incorrect, and is denied," Axis said in the email statement.