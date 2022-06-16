Violation of ethics among Axis charges for dismissing top dealer Joshi

“We are not in a position to comment on any other matters/questions as set out in your email at this stage. However, we can confirm that: (i) the internal investigation is still ongoing, and we continue to work and cooperate with regulatory authorities in this regard; and (ii) employment action taken by us is based on our investigation and its findings, and we will take all necessary legal steps to protect our interests," said a spokesperson for Axis mutual fund in an emailed statement.