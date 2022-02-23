An upstart group of virtual banks has gained a toehold in Hong Kong, luring consumers from bricks-and-mortar lenders in the Asian financial hub with offerings such as numberless credit cards that promise more security and mobile games that churn out cash prizes.

The eight digital lenders, mostly backed by large banks and other corporations, operate only online or via mobile phones and have no physical branches. They have been expanding aggressively in one of Asia’s most banked cities since starting operations in 2020, leading other traditional banks to follow suit with their own digital offerings.

Kate Leung, a 39-year-old expatriate in Hong Kong who does legal translation and mediation work with a law firm, opened an account last year at ZA Bank, the city’s largest digital lender by total accounts, to take advantage of higher interest rates and real-time postings of her financial transactions. A friend earned a free lunch for referring her, she says.

Ms. Leung says she is a fan of gamelike features of the bank’s app, including one called “PowerDraw" that gives users a chance to win up to 200% cash back on spending transactions. The game, modeled after claw machines found in arcades, involves using a digital claw to grab at a pool of balls containing rebates. She once received 50 Hong Kong dollars ($6.41) back after spending more than 4,000 Hong Kong dollars ($512.68) at a restaurant.

“The little game is fun," she says, “taking into account I don’t play online games at all."

Analysts say gamelike interfaces encourage user engagement, one key to helping these new banks stand out in a crowded field. The group competes with more than 150 traditional banks and their 1,200 branches in a city where the likes of HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered reign supreme.

“The more screen time you have, the more time you have to engage and monetize your customers," says Benjamin Quinlan, chief executive of Hong Kong-based consulting firm Quinlan & Associates and chairman of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong. “‘Gamification’ [is] one avenue by which to make the online banking experience more appealing."

Late to the game

As of Sept. 30, the eight digital banks collectively had 1.1 million accounts in a city of 7.4 million people, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Total deposits at the eight banks add up to around 24 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.08 billion), accounting for just 0.2% of the city’s total. That reflects how the average account balance at a digital bank tends to be smaller than the average account balance at a traditional consumer bank.

None of the banks are yet profitable. ZA Bank and Mox Bank, which together account for more than two-thirds of the group’s total deposits, target breaking even in 2024 at the earliest.

Hong Kong was late to the digital-banking game, greenlighting virtual lenders to start operating more than a decade after they gained favor in the U.S. and other markets. The slower adoption was partly because of longstanding banking norms in the city, which has strict regulatory requirements that require a lot of paperwork and favor in-person applications for new bank accounts.

The digital banks have ties to large multinational firms, including major banks. Mox is backed by Standard Chartered in partnership with online travel agency Trip.com and information-and-communications technology firm PCCW Ltd. WeLab Bank is a unit of homegrown fintech company WeLab, and Ant Bank is affiliated with Jack Ma’s Chinese fintech giant, Ant Group Co. ZA Bank, which says it has more than 500,000 users, is run by Chinese insurer ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co. Ltd.

Some of the virtual lenders, like WeLab, offer flexible loans and group saving plans that allow users to earn higher interest rates as more users place deposits. Airstar Bank—whose main backer is Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp.—was recently offering 3.6% annualized interest on an individual’s first 20,000 Hong Kong dollars (about $2,563) in deposits. That is higher than the 0.001% rate that some traditional banks in the city are offering on current accounts. One reason digital banks can offer higher rates is because they don’t have the expense of running physical branches.

Mox Bank, meanwhile, markets a numberless credit card with a unique digital code it says is less susceptible to being stolen. ZA Bank offers insurance services.

The digital banks say part of their appeal is that their offerings are tailored for a new generation of consumers who are used to smartphones and high-speed internet.

“We’ve changed the normal time to set up a bank account from weeks and days to minutes and seconds," Mox Bank Chief Executive Barbaros Uygun says. A faster, streamlined sign-up system for credit cards, he adds, helps counter “application fatigue" associated with traditional banks.

Greater flexibility

The ability of some digital banks to address a relative dearth of funding for small- and medium-size enterprises also could become an advantage in the future, analysts say. Half of Hong Kong businesses of that size have been rejected for loans, partly because lenders have found it difficult to evaluate their credit risks, according to research by Quinlan & Associates. “They are often asked to post collateral to offset the bank’s credit risk," Mr. Quinlan says. “Many don’t have this collateral, or for those that do, it’s really onerous."

Digital banks have greater flexibility to offer loans, he says, because they can have transaction data that provides a window into customer behavior and proprietary credit-scoring algorithms to analyze and assess borrowers’ ability to pay for loans.

Ant Bank in January rolled out a loan program aimed at small-business owners that offers flexible terms such as the ability to pay off the loan’s interest first before settling the principal when the debt matures.

The city’s government describes the introduction of virtual banks as a “key pillar" supporting Hong Kong’s entry into the so-called smart-banking era, and to help drive adoption of financial technology across the industry.

There are some signs that is happening. Winston Yung, a managing partner at McKinsey & Co. in Hong Kong, pointed to traditional banks’ ongoing efforts to keep up with the innovations of their digital peers, particularly in the past two to three years. Some traditional banks, for instance, have launched mobile apps that offer a suite of financial services such as wealth management, while others have started offering digital enhancements to their regular service.

“Listening to customer pain points is vital," he says. “While virtual banks are set up to do that…traditional banks are catching up fast."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

