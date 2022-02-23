Virtual lenders shake up Hong Kong’s banking industry

The ability of some digital banks to address a relative dearth of funding for small- and medium-size enterprises also could become an advantage in the future, analysts say. Half of Hong Kong businesses of that size have been rejected for loans, partly because lenders have found it difficult to evaluate their credit risks, according to research by Quinlan & Associates. “They are often asked to post collateral to offset the bank’s credit risk," Mr. Quinlan says. “Many don’t have this collateral, or for those that do, it’s really onerous."