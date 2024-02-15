Visa, Mastercard to stop card-based B2B payments via third party fintech platforms: Sources
India's central bank has instructed Visa and Mastercard to stop card-based B2B payments through third-party fintech firms, sources reveal.
India's central bank has asked Visa and Mastercard to stop card-based business-to-business payments such as rents or money transfer to vendors routed through third party fintech firms, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
