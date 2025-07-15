Visa-backed PayMate withholds, delays salaries since April amid cash crunch
Mansi Verma , Anshika Kayastha 4 min read 15 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
B2B payments company PayMate has delayed full salary payments since April as it grapples with a cash crunch linked to aggressive global expansion and regulatory headwinds in India.
MUMBAI : Business-to-business (B2B) payments firm PayMate India Ltd has delayed salaries for several employees since April due to cash flow issues, four persons in the know toldMint. The delays come amid delayed funding and as the company has ramped up investments in international markets following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive last year that destabilised its India business.
