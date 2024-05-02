Vodafone Idea in talks in talks with SBI, PNB, BOB, and private lenders to avail loans worth ₹15,000 crore: Report
Vodafone Idea has reached out to state-run lenders State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and some privately-held banks, the report said.
Telecom carrier Vodafone Idea is in talks with lenders to avail loans worth 150 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) over the next two years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
