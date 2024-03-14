Industry
Wanted: A new owner for Yes Bank
Anirudh Laskar , Gopika Gopakumar 5 min read 14 Mar 2024, 05:50 AM IST
Summary
- Sale will give exit to SBI, LIC, others which had come in as shareholders in 2020
MUMBAI : Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd is looking for a new promoter to sell up to 51% stake, and has hired Citigroup’s India unit to find a buyer, two people aware of the development said. The bank has also invited some Indian lenders, including some of its existing shareholders, to join as promoter.
