Wanted: A new owner for Yes Bank

To be sure, any new promoter holding more than 26% stake will require special approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the second person added. This is because central bank rules say that normally, a promoter can hold up to 26% in a private bank, but it may also permit a higher shareholding under circumstances such as relinquishment by existing promoters, supervisory intervention, reconstruction/restructuring of banks, entrenchment of existing promoters or any other action in the interest of the bank.