Wary of future stress, lenders set aside more money than RBI prescribes

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, on 5 June said the bank has treated some of the more-stressed loans under moratorium as bad loans and set aside 15% as provisions. This was applicable to ₹6,250 crore of loans, all of which, Kumar said, is from the retail segment. "In terms of the provisions on this piece, we have not taken the RBI dispensation but have provided 15%, treating it as a fresh slippage and also provided for an interest reversal of ₹250 crore," Kumar had said, adding that the bank is well placed to deal with any "unusual situation" and various scenarios.