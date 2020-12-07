We are taking steps to ensure Yono outage like incidents don't recur: SBI MD

Days after State Bank of India’s (SBI's) Yono mobile banking application faced a system outage, the bank has said it was caused by technical glitches, rather than heavy digital traffic. C.S. Setty, managing director of SBI told Mint that the Reserve Bank of India's decision to pull up HDFC Bank on outages has sent out a strong signal to all banks to ensure that they have a robust infrastructure in place along with a robust security system to take care of the growing customer usage. Edited excerpts from the interview:

What were the reasons behind the recent outage of Yono app?

We had some technical glitches both on Thursday and Friday and I think 99% of them have been addressed. They are usual technical glitches and have nothing to do with the traffic. A lot of people were asking whether our app will be able to handle an increase in the number of users. The app is structured in a manner as to add as many customers as possible and handle as many logins as possible. We are building it based on our customer base. While we have a large base, we also have a substantial number of internet banking customers who would eventually move to the Yono app and it is not like all my 460 million customers are going to move to Yono. That kind of infrastructure is already created. The focus was on making the app available immediately and maybe in the next four to five days we will know how to prevent such problems in future. While Yono is our most important digital asset, we always have a fall-back mechanism for our customers. We have also created a lighter version of Yono and that was operational, however, we will definitely take care that such incidents do not happen in future.

How far are you in your plan of monetizing Yono?

That is a little away and is part of our eventual monetization of the app. To do that we need to decouple the app from the SBI ecosystem. Then how do we make it available to other banks as a platform? The focus on monetization is there but it will not happen in the next 12 months.

What is the message, you think, RBI has sent across by imposing restrictions on HDFC Bank?

Essentially, for some time the digital channels were felt to be to-have channels. You have a branch channel, which is the main one, and in the last 10 years we built a very strong ATM channel as well. The third important channel which has emerged in the last three years is the digital channel. It could either be mobile or internet banking but since the last one year, these digital channels are gradually becoming the main channel, at least to a segment of customers. During the pandemic, there has been a very significant migration of the traditional customers to digital channels. What has been happening is that these digital channels are not only for customer convenience but have also become customer acquisition tools. The regulator would thus be worried about the efficacy of the systems and procedures that banks are putting in place to ensure continued availability. There needs to be a robust infrastructure in place along with a robust security system. I believe everybody has got very good security systems in place. The moot question is whether the infrastructure is capable to cater to the growing customer population in the digital channels.

How has the demand been like for debt recast by your retail borrowers?

The demand for recast has been low. In case of home loans, we have just about 3,300 people whose recast has been implemented of 7,000 who asked for it. The rest will be implemented in due course. In personal loans, the numbers are smaller and we have had implementation in about 650 cases. We have seen about 100,000 people log into our web portal to determine eligibility. The reasons for not being eligible include them not fulfilling the criteria of being not more than 30 days overdue on 1 March and many also wanted to check out despite not having lost their jobs or income. There are people who have had no decline in income due to the pandemic but wanted to see if they are eligible. The large number of recast requests are coming from the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector but that is under the usual RBI recast package, available up to 31 March 2021. There we have about 40,000 borrowers who have availed of the facility.

Do you see the credit growth momentum seen during festive season continuing?

During festivals, people take sanctions. Sourcing of home loans and sanctions have been robust in November compared with October. Disbursements could be slower. People identify the home and get sanctions from banks during festive season to get benefit of processing fee, etc. Disbursements will take place in December. The biggest loan growth during festive season happens in home loan and auto loans.

Do you think RBI should extend deadline for covid-19 restructuring scheme?

All banks are reporting collection efficiency of more than 95%. A large number of people who were expected to restructure continue to pay. So, I do not think there is a need for extension of time, at least on the retail front. For micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) it is available till 31 March 2021. Corporates could be looking at restructuring and mid-corporates will be looking at the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). The credit guarantee scheme also reduced the number of customers coming for restructuring.

What is the progress on the pan-India umbrella entity?

We are very keen that we will be participating in the pan-India umbrella entity. We are talking to technological partnership and banking partners and this month we will have some more clarity on the plan.

