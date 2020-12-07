We are taking steps to ensure Yono outage like incidents don't recur: SBI MD

We had some technical glitches both on Thursday and Friday and I think 99% of them have been addressed. They are usual technical glitches and have nothing to do with the traffic. A lot of people were asking whether our app will be able to handle an increase in the number of users. The app is structured in a manner as to add as many customers as possible and handle as many logins as possible. We are building it based on our customer base. While we have a large base, we also have a substantial number of internet banking customers who would eventually move to the Yono app and it is not like all my 460 million customers are going to move to Yono. That kind of infrastructure is already created. The focus was on making the app available immediately and maybe in the next four to five days we will know how to prevent such problems in future. While Yono is our most important digital asset, we always have a fall-back mechanism for our customers. We have also created a lighter version of Yono and that was operational, however, we will definitely take care that such incidents do not happen in future.