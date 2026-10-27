‘We don’t need to panic today’: Uday Kotak says India must prepare for $170 billion FCNR(B) repayment

Veteran banker Uday Kotak has warned that India must prepare to repay $160-170 billion over the next three to five years as foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits mature. He said the inflows have provided temporary relief to the country but have not resolved its underlying macroeconomic challenges.

Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai, Kotak described the arrangement as a “strong insurance policy” against global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. He credited the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government with taking timely steps to strengthen India's foreign currency reserves, but stressed that policymakers, banks and businesses must use the available time to prepare for the eventual repayment of the deposits and interest.

FCNR(B) inflows offer temporary relief The RBI introduced a special dollar-rupee swap facility on June 8 to attract foreign currency deposits, reinforce India's external buffers and support its balance of payments amid global uncertainty and pressure on the rupee. The facility lowered banks' currency hedging costs, encouraging them to raise funds through overseas deposits.

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According to the RBI, banks had mobilised $132.98 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the facility by August 31. When overseas foreign currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings were included, the total inflows under the broader scheme reached $143.6 billion by September 18.

The central bank closed the FCNR(B) mobilisation window on August 31, a month before its original deadline, following the strong response from banks.

However, the deposits have maturities of three to five years and will eventually need to be repaid with interest, resulting in a substantial outflow of foreign currency.

“We have bought ourselves three to five years with the FCNR(B). All policymakers and practitioners have to keep in mind… that the end date also comes. This will mature,” Kotak, founder and non-executive director of Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

He estimated that the total repayment obligation could rise to $160-170 billion, including interest, and urged policymakers to plan for the eventual outflow rather than focus only on the immediate benefits.

“We don’t need to panic today, but we must be strategic about how we build India’s economic and financial structure for the time that will inevitably come,” he said.

India secured dollar funding before US bond yields rose Kotak praised the RBI for ending the FCNR(B) mobilisation window on August 31, arguing that the country secured foreign currency funding before US bond yields increased sharply in early September.

He said the five-year and 10-year US Treasury yields crossed 5% after the window closed, making subsequent borrowing more expensive.

“India locked in foreign currency deposits relatively cheaply. Today, it would probably have cost us at least 100 basis points more,” he said.

However, Kotak highlighted the difference between returns on fully hedged US government bonds and Indian government securities. A 10-year US Treasury yield of around 5%, combined with an annual currency hedging cost of approximately 3.5%, offered a rupee return of 8.5%. This compared with a yield of around 7.4% on India's 10-year government bond.

“The arbitrage favours foreign currency over domestic interest rates,” he said, noting that differences in relative returns could influence the movement of financial flows.

Kotak calls for a review of tax treatment of interest income Kotak argued that the gap between the taxation of interest income and capital gains needed to be reduced. In his view, the current structure encourages investors to favour equity-oriented products over bank deposits, particularly among larger savers.

“Thirty-nine per cent versus 14-odd is a very wide gap,” he said, referring to the tax rates applicable to interest income and capital gains for some larger investors.

He welcomed the government's decision to make annual incomes of up to ₹12 lakh tax-free under the new tax regime, saying the move would help smaller savers retain their money in bank deposits. However, he said more attractive interest-earning options were needed to encourage the wider pool of household savings to remain in deposit-based instruments.

“The gap needs some reduction. It can never be zero, because equity risk is higher than debt risk. But 14 versus 39 is too wide, in my view,” he said.