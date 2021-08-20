‘We will prefer to look internally for new CEO’

The extent of bad loan provisioning over the past year and attrition within Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were concerning, founder Samit Ghosh said on Friday, a day after Nitin Chugh resigned as the lender’s managing director and chief executive officer (CEO). In an interview with Mint , Ghosh said the bank will start looking for a new chief executive in the coming days and will prefer an internal candidate. Edited excerpts:

Over the past few months, we have seen exits at the board level and also senior management. What were the main concerns?

For the last one year, the holding company, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, has been concerned about the portfolio quality of the bank. This led to a lot of exchanges with the bank board and there were differences of opinion with us. We have always been conservative. We have upfront recognized all bad loans which are in the portfolio, taken provisions, proactively managed business. If you see the early part of last year, we felt that was not happening, i.e. our DNA. That led to a lot of differences with the bank’s board. Some of the older members left. Some of the new people who came in could not adjust to Ujjivan and left. That’s why there has been a big churn. That’s why we are bringing in people who have solid experience.

Why were there differences in opinion with the bank’s board?

Basically, our approach to portfolio management traditionally has been conservative. We felt that was not being followed. Upfront recognize the problem, take proactive action in terms of building the collection team, etc. Those were our areas of concern and our differences with the bank board.

What were the concerns with regard to loan collections during the pandemic?

Most of the microfinance institutions and small finance banks had strengthened the collection team by September last year when the lockdown opened. Unfortunately, that was not the case with us. People didn’t take proactive action or thought they could do with internal resources. On the business side, Rajat Singh resigned; on the credit side, Sneh Thakur resigned; and the collection manager also resigned. The three of them resigned at a critical time of the crisis. Those were the things that worried us deeply—the high attrition.

Why did these employees resign?

People leave their jobs when they are unhappy in their work. They were not happy with the way they were working and they left.

Was there any pressure on Nitin Chugh to resign?

Don’t think there was pressure to resign. Nobody asked him to resign. He resigned on his own accord. His resignation came as a surprise to us. There was a lot of work pressure which had come, so that must have forced him to resign. He was facing a lot of issues—people issues and portfolio issues. That must have got to him.

What is the immediate strategy for the bank?

We have to put committees in place with the new inductees and stabilize the board and management. We will have to take a look at the book and portfolio, clean the slate and from the following quarter start off on a fresh start. Give us six months’ time, and we will turn around. We have good people. Carol Furtado, who has been with me since the inception, will take charge as interim CEO. She has handled so many crises starting with Andhra, demonetization, etc. She has been the head of HR and operations. She is our top candidate for officer on special duty. I’m sure with the help of everyone else, we will turn it around.

When will you start the process of looking for a new CEO? Will it be any different from before?

We will soon start looking for a new CEO. We will prefer to look internally.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.