‘We will prefer to look internally for new CEO’

For the last one year, the holding company, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, has been concerned about the portfolio quality of the bank. This led to a lot of exchanges with the bank board and there were differences of opinion with us. We have always been conservative. We have upfront recognized all bad loans which are in the portfolio, taken provisions, proactively managed business. If you see the early part of last year, we felt that was not happening, i.e. our DNA. That led to a lot of differences with the bank’s board. Some of the older members left. Some of the new people who came in could not adjust to Ujjivan and left. That’s why there has been a big churn. That’s why we are bringing in people who have solid experience.