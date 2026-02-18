India's wealth boom sparks a talent war for relationship managers
India’s rising population of high-net-worth individuals has triggered an intense talent war for relationship managers. Wealth firms are luring bank RMs with 20-40% salary hikes and bonuses, driving attrition as high as 40%.
The fight for India’s fast-growing wealth pool has led to a battle for frontline talent. Relationship managers (RMs), as they are popularly called in banking parlance, are among the most sought-after professionals in the financial sector. Both private lenders and wealth management firms on an expansion spree want a larger number of high-net-worth clients on their books. To cater to this frenzied demand, a severe poaching war has engulfed the sector, with RM attrition at banks often rising to as high as 40% over the past couple of years.