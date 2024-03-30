Wealth management is a risky gold rush for banks
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Mar 2024, 08:17 PM IST
SummaryCatering to the rich offers high returns and room for growth, but it is not for every big lender.
Today’s markets love nothing more than a growth narrative and, with wealth management, banks finally have one. The risk is that they all crowd in at the same time.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less