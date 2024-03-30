Wealth management is a risky gold rush for banks

Also, the trading gains made by investment banks, which depend on the gyrations of financial markets, are an unreliable source of income. Even stripping out the 2008 crash and the pandemic, they have been four times more volatile since 2004 than fees and commissions. Moreover, transaction-based fees only made up 15% of wealth-management revenues in 2023, according to Coalition Greenwich. Rich clients, who are usually locked in for years, pay much more in recurring fees, hold large amounts of cash and, crucially, take out loans. This means a lot of stable net interest income, which amounted to almost half of revenues.