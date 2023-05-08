What America’s tiny banks do that big ones don’t

CNB and Abacus both say that fallout from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has not materially affected them. Mr Hamlin says his customers were much more anxious during the pandemic: one wanted to come in and take $2m out of his account in cash; Mr Hamlin negotiated him down to $500,000 and a home delivery by Brinks truck. Of the billions that have moved from smaller banks to the behemoths, it is unclear how much has come from true community banks. A larger risk than deposit outflows may be the outsize share of commercial real-estate loans on their books, though whether rural areas and small towns are as imperilled by the shift to remote work as commercial buildings in big cities are is also unclear.