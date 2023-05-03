What are Additional-Tier 1 bonds?

When a business collapses a pre-arranged agreement defines how different sorts of investors will be treated. In the case of banks which issue AT1s it is generally understood that senior bondholders have a right to payouts first, followed by more junior bondholders, and those who hold AT1 bonds. Stockholders should, in theory, take the first losses. When Banco Popular, a mid-sized Spanish lender, failed in 2017, it took about $1.4bn of AT1 bonds with it and shareholders were also wiped out. The write-down of Credit Suisse’s cocos was more than ten times larger, making it the largest in history. But the real damage caused to the market was in upending the expected pecking order and placing stockholders above AT1 bondholders. Credit Suisse’s debt-issuance documents seem to allow for this, noting that AT1 bond buyers have waived any right to reimbursement in a “write-down event". This was confirmed on March 19th.

