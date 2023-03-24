Home / Industry / Banking /  What Are AT1 Bonds, and Why Are They Risky?
Swiss regulators announced on March 19 a wipeout of more than $17 billion of Credit Suisse Group AG’s additional Tier 1 bonds, or AT1s, shocking investors as shareholders were paid out before some bondholders. AT1 bonds deliver higher yields than many comparable assets, which makes them attractive to investors willing to take the risk.

