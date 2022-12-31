What are the technology trends as a catalyst for digital lending innovation?

Although India still has a long way to go before formal finance is commonly used in India, there is a great opportunity for embedded lending and the cloud to penetrate the market now and democratise credit. The use of the cloud in digital lending presents businesses with seemingly endless potential. Increased remote access, a flexible subscription model, decreased data storage costs, etc. are among the key benefits of using the cloud. Automatic software upgrades have substituted for time-consuming, strenuous upgrading processes that have historically put a strain on the IT departments of lenders. With the cloud, banks have gained the agility to move their services off-prem, freeing up the majority of their capital investment for improving product offerings, and client experiences, and for the expansion of their lending businesses. Banks that switch to the cloud may be flexible enough to scale up as their companies grow, launch products more quickly, and enter new markets.