What do changes to  MFI  rules  mean for borrowers?

RBI has removed the pricing caps on MFIs introduced in 2014 following the recommendations of the Y.H. Malegam committee formed by the central bank to study the sector. The existing guidelines prescribe either a margin cap of 10% over the cost of funds for NBFC-MFIs with loan portfolio exceeding ₹100 crore and a margin cap of 12% for the rest or 2.75 times the average base rate of the five-largest commercial banks, whichever is the lower. This will allow microlenders to price loans in line with an internal cost structure. The new framework also does away with the two-lender norm for NBFC-MFIs.