What if your bank locker remains inoperative for a long period of time

The RBI guidelines say the bank will give due notice to the locker-hirer through a letter and send email and SMS alert to the registered email id and mobile phone number. If the letter is returned undelivered or the locker-hirer is not traceable, the bank will issue public notice in two newspaper dailies (one in English and another in local language) giving reasonable time to the locker-hirer or to any other person/s who has an interest in the contents of the locker to respond.