What is NUE in India and why Tatas, Mukesh Ambani, Amazon want a piece?

Referred to (for now) as the New Umbrella Entity or NUE, the platform will be for-profit and allowed to charge fees for transactions, unlike the existing system. The new entity or entities will be able to earn interest from the float that customers maintain in their online shopping accounts. A promoter will hold at least 25% and up to 40% in the operator and must be an Indian resident. Foreign companies can own a maximum 25%, so are teaming up with local players. The deadline for applications is March 31, and the selection process is expected to take several months. It’s possible two licenses might be awarded for two new networks; the RBI hasn’t been specific.