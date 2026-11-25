The World Gold Council said on Tuesday that HSBC, JP Morgan and StoneX traded, settled and used Pooled Gold Interests (PGI) as collateral in live, legally binding wholesale-market transactions for the first time.

As per the statement, "these pilot transactions mark a significant step towards a new way for institutions to own, transfer and use gold."

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David Tait, Chief Executive Officer, World Gold Council, hailed the move as a "historic step". He said, "Today, Wholesale Digital Gold moved from concept to reality. For the first time, leading institutions have transferred, settled and used fractional ownership of physical gold as collateral through real, live transactions."

"This is a historic step forward for the gold market, preserving trust in physical ownership while opening up new ways for gold to be used in modern financial markets. This kind of significant progress can only be achieved when the industry works together," Tait said, as per the press release.

What is Pooled Gold Interest? The Wholesale Digital Gold initiative has developed a new settlement ecosystem for the wholesale gold market, now at pilot stage, in which ownership of segregated physical gold is held and transferred electronically as Pooled Gold Interest (PGI), the World Gold Council said.

It aims to address a longstanding challenge for the industry: how to preserve the integrity and trust of physical gold ownership while making gold easier to trade and use across modern financial markets. It is designed to complement existing allocated and unallocated gold settlement.

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For trading, Loco London physical 400-ounce Good Delivery gold bars were placed into the Wholesale Digital Gold ecosystem and PGI were created, giving participants proprietary interests over pooled gold. Once the transactions were settled, the gold was withdrawn from the ecosystem, completing the full lifecycle.

The pilot demonstrates real progress on how digitalisation can help gold move more efficiently through financial markets. It comes as the FCA considers responses to its Call for Input on tokenised gold in UK wholesale markets, including its potential use as collateral.

"Together, these developments help strengthen the UK’s position to lead the next generation of gold-market infrastructure," the council said.

Allocated gold, unallocated gold and PGIs: What's the difference? A White Paper on 'Pooled Gold Interests and Wholesale Digital Gold — A New Vision for the Gold Market' explains the difference:

Allocated gold: It refers to physical gold bars stored in vaults which are specifically allocated to a holder, where each bar has a unique serial number, weight and fineness.

Settling through allocated gold allows for the transfer of direct ownership and title to specific gold bars, which has traditionally provided holders with the certainty of gold ownership while insulating holders from the credit risk of the custodian banks.

Unallocated gold: It refers to a holder’s credit claim against an institution where their unallocated account is held, for a specific quantity of gold.

In the unallocated gold market, specific gold bars are not set aside for the holder; rather, the holder has a contractual right against the institution where their unallocated account is held in respect of their entitlement.

Unallocated gold has traditionally provided holders with greater liquidity through deeper markets, and quick and simple settlement mechanics. However, the ‘quid pro quo’ for unallocated gold is that it requires holders to take the credit risk against the institution where their unallocated account is held.

Pooled Gold Interests (“PGI”): The White Paper describes the Wholesale Digital Gold ecosystem (the “Ecosystem”) as "a third foundational pillar for settlement of gold in the OTC market."

It says the creation of this new 'Ecosystem' will be underpinned by the development of an innovative new digital form of gold, Pooled Gold Interests (“PGI”) in respect of Gold Bars.