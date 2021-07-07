Mumbai: State Bank of India ( SBI ) has announced several initiatives and campaigns for its customers and employees to mark the occasion of its 66th foundation day on 1st July 2021. One of them is Mogo or musical logo, The bank has launched a visual campaign dedicated to its 45 crore customers and unveiled its familiar tagline ‘The banker to every Indian’, with a refreshing look.

“Music can connect at a deep emotional level, and we intend to leverage the power of musical melody to create a holistic brand identity that all our customers can relate to, across demographics and psychographic," said SBI chairman Dinesh Khara.

What is SBI Mogo

In an innovative brand strategy, SBI has taken a step towards sonic branding and launched its musical logo (Mogo) and Mogoscape(sonic palette) creating a pleasant signature tune.

SBI’s Mogo expresses the key emotions and feelings of a brand that is referred to as ‘The Banker to Every Indian’. The melodic tune sounds warm and harmonious whilst underpinning the scale and expanse of a forward-looking SBI.

The Bank which has a rich history of over two hundred years, of which the last 66 years has been in its present form, has also launched a thematic brand campaign – ‘I am the “I" in SBI’. Iconic SBI brand with its diverse product offerings ensures that there is a relevant product for fulfilling the needs of diverse groups of customers, both in India and abroad. The tagline of Bank has also been re-launched in a fresh avatar - “The banker to every Indian"- making it new and contemporary by giving an ethnic twist in the very word ‘Indian’ is presented.

SBI also came up with an Anthem - ‘Hum Saath Hai’. The lyrics are all about how SBI is there at every stage of the customer’s journey and contributes to nation-building.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of 30 crore Indian families. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs. 5 lakh crore. As of March 31, 2021, the bank has a deposit base of nearly Rs. 37 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of over 46% and advances of more than Rs. 25 lakh crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!