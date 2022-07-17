Making sense of new ECB norms

In the first week of July 2022, RBI notified that in the case of ECBs, for a temporary period—up to 31 December, 2022—borrowing limit under the automatic route was being increased from $750 million or its equivalent per financial year to $1.5 billion. The all-in cost ceiling under the ECB framework was being raised by 100 basis points, subject to the borrower being of investment grade rating. The objective of the regulatory authority was to increase the supply of foreign exchange reserves, and thereby prevent the fast depreciation of the rupee witnessed over the last few months.