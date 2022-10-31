What Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank wants with Credit Suisse

The Swiss bank said last week that it would raise around $4 billion in new shares as part of a sweeping overhaul, underpinned by SNB taking a 9.9% stake. On Monday, Credit Suisse set pricing terms on the stock sale and said it hired 20 banks to work on it, including most of Wall Street aside from rival UBS Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Hiring such a large stable of banks shows the broad interest in helping Credit Suisse restructure, just weeks after an internet frenzy called into question the bank’s health.