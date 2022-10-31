What Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank wants with Credit Suisse
DUBAI :Saudi Arabia’s largest bank will soon be the biggest investor in Credit Suisse AG and wants to bring the Swiss lender deeper into the kingdom’s booming financial markets while expanding ties to rich Middle Easterners.
“We think it would be synergistic to both sides if we could get them more involved in the Saudi market," Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar al-Khudairy said.
The Swiss bank said last week that it would raise around $4 billion in new shares as part of a sweeping overhaul, underpinned by SNB taking a 9.9% stake. On Monday, Credit Suisse set pricing terms on the stock sale and said it hired 20 banks to work on it, including most of Wall Street aside from rival UBS Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Hiring such a large stable of banks shows the broad interest in helping Credit Suisse restructure, just weeks after an internet frenzy called into question the bank’s health.
SNB, which is owned mainly by Saudi sovereign-wealth vehicle the Public Investment Fund and another government fund, said it may also invest in CS First Boston, a capital-markets and advisory spinoff that will be run by veteran banker Michael Klein, who worked on the 2019 initial public offering of state-owned oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Credit Suisse said the unit will operate independently from the rest of the bank and could eventually be listed on a stock exchange or sold.
Mr. Klein’s knowledge and connections in Saudi Arabia mean Credit Suisse and SNB “will be doing way more together than where they have been, which is Europe," Mr. Khudairy said.
He expects to start engaging by early next year to get Credit Suisse more involved in Saudi Arabia and broader regional markets, which have been the world’s one bright spot for IPOs in a listings market that elsewhere is paralyzed by the Ukraine war and concerns about global economic growth.
After a period of scandals, hefty losses, executive turnover and waning market confidence, Credit Suisse is trying to recover from a near-existential crisis. But the 166-year-old bank still has value to offer Saudi Arabia, which is using the financial sector to drive an overhaul of its oil-dependent economy as the world transitions to renewables.
Foreign investors are pouring money into a Persian Gulf stock-market boom, as energy-rich monarchies spin their massive government entities into public companies and an oil-price rally fuels interest in the region. Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, is on track to grow faster than any other major economy this year and next year. Its inflation rate is currently around 3.1%, one of the world’s lowest.
“The Saudi market [is] the 700-pound gorilla economically in the region, and just getting them to engage with us in Saudi Arabia would be more than good enough," Mr. Khudairy said of Credit Suisse.
He said there is significant need for capital in the kingdom and that this goes beyond local banks’ capacity. Financing is needed to fund massive state-driven development projects—including a skyscraper in the desert that would stretch for 75 miles—and growth in large Saudi public companies, part of an economic transformation led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of PIF.
SNB sees opportunity to gain access to Credit Suisse’s industry specialists and new tools, said Mr. Khudairy.
“The cake is the financial and commercial investment that we’ve made," he said. “The icing on the cake is now that you’re closer," SNB can learn from Credit Suisse through “knowledge osmosis, in terms of getting some of their top people."
Credit Suisse has offered investment banking, asset management and other services in Saudi Arabia since 2005. It obtained a local banking license in 2019 and last year opened an office in Riyadh.
On private wealth and asset management, Mr. Khudairy said Saudi banks haven’t kept up with the evolving sophistication of a client base in the kingdom that was once satisfied with a low-return equity fund or simple deposit.
“The product suite and the way you service them and the way you cover them needs to evolve, which takes training of people, having a bigger product suite," he said. “These kids want alternative assets, they want hedge funds, they want special products."
SNB has no immediate plans to invest in another foreign bank, but Mr. Khudairy didn’t rule out “taking opportunistic positions given the climate and the bargain basement prices that you see in Europe and the U.S. for some marquee assets."
Existing Credit Suisse investors include Qatar’s sovereign-wealth fund and a privately owned Saudi company, Olayan Group. Until last year, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were locked in a geopolitical dispute that meant they tended to steer clear of one another, but a recent rapprochement created political space for the two to invest side by side.