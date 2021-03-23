What today’s Supreme Court order on loan moratorium means for banks

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As of now, the good part is that banks can start recognizing their bad loans as bad loans. The only way to solve a problem is to first recognize that it exists. Now that the Supreme Court interim order is out of the way, the banks are in a position to do that
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Banks can finally start declaring their non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans. Bad loans are largely loans which have not been repaid for 90 days or more.
In an interim order on 3 September, 2020, the Supreme Court had directed banks not to classify those loans which hadn’t been classified as bad loans as of 31 August, as bad loans. This meant that since 1 September, banks have been unable to categorize their bad loans as bad loans.