What will the banking architecture look like going forward?1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 10:32 PM IST
A key challenge for banks was asset-liability management, which will persist in 2023, too
A key challenge for banks was asset-liability management, which will persist in 2023, too
Banks have been the fulcrum of the India growth story as they are the main channel for funding owing to the limited presence of alternative channels. As demand for credit from industry has been fairly tepid this year, the focus has changed to the retail segment where the appetite has revived notwithstanding rising interest rates. This change in focus is significant as the quantum of risk involved comes down significantly.