What will the banking architecture look like going forward?

During the year, banks witnessed several changes which will set the tone also for 2023. First, the sector looks healthier than ever, with the pandemic induced slowdown giving time for banks to clean up their balance sheets and almost all PSBs are back to normal. Second, PSBs look better capitalized than before and hence when the FM draws up the budget, there will be less pressure on making provisions for capital. Third, two significant initiatives were taken up by banks and implemented that were part of the Budget. This was in the area of setting up digital banking units and the introduction of CBDC.