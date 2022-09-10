WhatsApp banking: Here's how ICICI Bank customers can open FD account, pay bills

Private lender ICICI Bank's customers can make various financial transactions using WhatsApp banking services. The bank offers its customers a slew of services via WhatsApp like savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers, and block/unblock credit and debit cards securely with end-to-end encryption for all messages. ICICI Bank has added several new WhatsApp banking features like opening an instant savings account in a few minutes, opting for a loan moratorium, etc.

