Industry
When bankers’ pay was brought under scrutiny, no one saw this coming
Gopika Gopakumar 5 min read 16 Jan 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Summary
- In several instances, RBI has refused to approve a pay hike, delayed approving higher remuneration or even directed an outright pay cut for top executives of private banks
Despondency stalks boardrooms and corner offices of private banks, as the regulator keeps top-level compensation under its thumb to prevent risk-taking of the kind that led to the global financial crisis of 2007-08. In several instances, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has refused to approve a pay hike, delayed approving higher remuneration or even directed an outright pay cut.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less