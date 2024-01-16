When bankers’ pay was brought under scrutiny, no one saw this coming

“RBI has been hard-nosed about compensation packages over the last two years," the head of a private sector bank said. “They feel that bankers should earn less, and hence do not approve salary hikes recommended by the boards. The question is, what is the relevance of these boards and shareholders if RBI itself is taking the final decision? How can the salary of CEOs be decided based on the size of the bank? If the bank has announced an 8% bonus, then maybe the CEO gets only 1%," the banker said.