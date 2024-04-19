Industry
When food inflation became main course on MPC menu
SummaryMembers of RBI's monetary policy committee believe it is too early to take their eyes off inflation, especially given the volatility in food inflation
Concerns that volatile food prices could hurt the battle against inflation dominated the latest meeting of the central bank's rate-setting committee, minutes released on Friday showed, compelling the panel to hold the policy rate.
