When RBI's 'operation twist' was compared to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Main Hoon Na'
1 min read.Updated: 20 Dec 2019, 02:08 PM IST
Bloomberg
The RBI will conduct a simultaneous sale and purchase of bonds, it said on Thursday, in a move seen by market participants as an attempt to bring longer-term yields lower.
Lakshmi Iyer, who helps manage $22.7 billion as chief investment officer at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Ltd., used a Bollywood tune to explain the Reserve Bank of India's embrace of unconventional monetary policy.
The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to emulate the Federal Reserve’s “Operation Twist" is the authority’s way to signal “main hoon na," Iyer said, referring to the popular star Shah Rukh Khan’s song, which loosely means, “Fear not, I am here."
“The relentless steepening of the yield curve is getting pacified by the RBI’s coming in and signaling I am here to support," Iyer said. “There was general apathy at the long-end of the curve, so much so that ultra-premium was being paid to the short-end. That’s correcting right now."