Lakshmi Iyer, who helps manage $22.7 billion as chief investment officer at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Ltd., used a Bollywood tune to explain the Reserve Bank of India's embrace of unconventional monetary policy.

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to emulate the Federal Reserve’s “Operation Twist" is the authority’s way to signal “main hoon na," Iyer said, referring to the popular star Shah Rukh Khan’s song, which loosely means, “Fear not, I am here."

Gap between 10- and 2-year India government bonds eases after RBI announcement

“The relentless steepening of the yield curve is getting pacified by the RBI’s coming in and signaling I am here to support," Iyer said. “There was general apathy at the long-end of the curve, so much so that ultra-premium was being paid to the short-end. That’s correcting right now."