When winds of change swept Indian banking

The years 2004 to 2013 were the go-go years of Indian banking. The Indian economy had grown by more than 9% in each of the years from 2005-06 to 2007-08 (as per the old GDP series), something that had never happened before (and hasn’t happened since). India was deemed to be the next China. Corporates were jumping in to set up big infrastructure projects—everything from power plants to steel plants—and bankers were falling over one another to give out loans to industrialists.