Where Financial Risk Lies, in 12 Charts

Under accounting rules, banks don’t have to recognize losses on most of their holdings unless they sell them. Unrealized losses on banks’ mortgage-backed securities were $368 billion at the end of 2022, according to FDIC data analyzed by the Journal. Many fear that rising interest rates will force other regional banks to sell their holdings at a loss as well, potentially pushing prices lower. To address that risk, the Fed will offer loans at 100 cents on the dollar to banks that pledge assets such as Treasurys that have lost value.

