Where e-rupee fits in the currency universe

The industry believes that RBI is a little vague on the part where it says there will be KYC/AML linked to every wallet. “If somebody pays, let’s say, ₹2,000 to a vendor to get CBDCs to spend without a KYC, then it could be anonymous. But if there is KYC needed to even open the account and use it, then it is like Aadhaar-like situation where people will argue Aadhaar is private or not private," the partner at a law firm added.