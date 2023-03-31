White House proposes tougher bank rules, new tests after crisis

White House proposes tougher bank rules, new tests after crisis2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:02 AM IST
The changes include reinstating rules for banks with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion — a category that Silicon Valley Bank, which failed, fell into — including liquidity requirements, enhanced stress testing and so-called ‘living wills’ that show how banks that size could be wound down
President Joe Biden’s administration is calling on regulators to tighten the rules for mid-sized banks, the latest step in its response to the banking crisis that led to the failure of a pair of regional lenders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×