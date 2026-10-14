Who is BR Shetty? Why did UAE businessman seek $15 billion from Bank of Baroda? What is driving the news? Explained

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it had noted that UAE businessman Dr Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty had filed a suit against the bank in the Bombay High Court on 13 October 2026. Accordingly, it was clarified in an exchange filing that the bank has not been served with the suit and was therefore unable to comment on the contents of the pleadings

BoB also mentioned that it would firmly defend the suit and take all necessary steps to protect its interests if and when it was formally served. The disclosure was made pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Here's a look at who B.R. Shetty is and what the case is all about: Dr. Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty (B. R. Shetty) is an Indian-born UAE businessman and former billionaire who founded major enterprises such as NMC Health, UAE Exchange, Neopharma, and Finablr.

He started his innings in 1974 with the launch of New Medical Centre (NMC), the first private healthcare facility in UAE, his Linkedin profile mentions and goes on to add that his commitment to provide state-of-the-art facilities enabled NMC to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and included as a part of the coveted FTSE100 index.

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In 1980, recognising the growing need for safe and reliable money transfers among expatriates in the UAE, he launched UAE Exchange. He later expanded into currency exchange by acquiring Travelex. These businesses eventually became part of Finablr, a financial services holding company that was listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2019.

Shetty set-up Neopharma in 2003, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which has collaborations with multinational companies like Pfizer, Merck, Abbot Laboratories, GSK, Hetero Pharmaceuticals and Biocon to name a few. Recently, Neopharma acquired an antibiotic manufacturing facility in the USA.

What are his allegations against the Bank of Baroda? Shetty is seeking $15 billion in damages from Bank of Baroda and several of its officials, alleging they facilitated transactions linked to the financial fraud that led to the collapse of his business empire.